Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon in Venango County Court:

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

During a formal arraignment on November 15, the following charge was dismissed:

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Armstrong is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Jesse Armstrong went to a known victim’s residence on Main Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18. While at the victim’s residence, Armstrong walked onto the back porch, reached into a rubber boot on the left side of the porch, and took keys that belonged to the victim’s 2002 Nissan Altima.

Armstrong then drove the vehicle away from the residence without permission from the victim, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

