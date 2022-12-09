 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

court room courtVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon in Venango County Court:

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

During a formal arraignment on November 15, the following charge was dismissed:

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Armstrong is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Jesse Armstrong went to a known victim’s residence on Main Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18. While at the victim’s residence, Armstrong walked onto the back porch, reached into a rubber boot on the left side of the porch, and took keys that belonged to the victim’s 2002 Nissan Altima.

Armstrong then drove the vehicle away from the residence without permission from the victim, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.