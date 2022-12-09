Featured Local Job: Human Services Fiscal Director
The County of Venango currently has an opening for a Human Services Fiscal Director.
Duties:
Administer the fiscal operations of the Human Services departments and related funded programs; to provide other fiscal/technical assistance as needed to programs and grants within the categorical services of the Human Services departments (Mental Health and Developmental Services, Children, Youth and Family Services, Substance Abuse Services, Older Adult Services, and Community Support Services); to provide both formal and technical supervision for a cross-categorical group of Fiscal Operations Officers and other departmental fiscal staff; and to assure compliance with all applicable policies, procedures and regulations.
Required Qualifications:
EXEMPT PAY GRADE 3
$47,476.00 – $71,028.87/yr
County employees enjoy:
- AFLAC
- Bereavement Leave
- Deferred Compensation Plan
- Employee Assistance Program
- Enhanced Wellness Programs
- Employer Paid Medical Benefits
- Family Medical Leave (FMLA)
- Flexible Spending Pre-Tax Plan
- 16 Paid Holidays
- Jury Duty Leave
- Life Insurance
- Medical Giveback Program
- Mileage Reimbursement (business)
- Military Leave
- Pension Plan
- Pet Insurance
- Short-Term Disability
- Sick Leave Benefits
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Vacation Leave
- Worker’s Compensation
Benefits subject to employment status
100% EMPLOYER-PAID HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION, AND LIFE INSURANCE! dependent quotes and coverage available upon request
GUARANTEED LIFETIME DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION AVAILABLE FOR ALL FULL-TIME POSITIONS!
THE COUNTY OF VENANGO IS A QUALIFYING PUBLIC STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS EMPLOYER!
PSLF forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.
Apply Today! or request a full job description.
- Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process
- In-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323
- By fax (814-432-9554) or e-mail. Contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected]
DEADLINE TO APPLY: 12/8/2022
