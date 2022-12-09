Featured Local Job: Human Services Fiscal Director

The County of Venango currently has an opening for a Human Services Fiscal Director.

Duties:

Administer the fiscal operations of the Human Services departments and related funded programs; to provide other fiscal/technical assistance as needed to programs and grants within the categorical services of the Human Services departments (Mental Health and Developmental Services, Children, Youth and Family Services, Substance Abuse Services, Older Adult Services, and Community Support Services); to provide both formal and technical supervision for a cross-categorical group of Fiscal Operations Officers and other departmental fiscal staff; and to assure compliance with all applicable policies, procedures and regulations.

Required Qualifications:



A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is required. Five years of professional accounting, auditing, and/or budgetary experience including two years or supervisory experience is required.

EXEMPT PAY GRADE 3

$47,476.00 – $71,028.87/yr

County employees enjoy:

AFLAC

Bereavement Leave

Deferred Compensation Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Enhanced Wellness Programs

Employer Paid Medical Benefits

Family Medical Leave (FMLA)

Flexible Spending Pre-Tax Plan

16 Paid Holidays

Jury Duty Leave

Life Insurance

Medical Giveback Program

Mileage Reimbursement (business)

Military Leave

Pension Plan

Pet Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Sick Leave Benefits

Tuition Assistance Program

Vacation Leave

Worker’s Compensation

Benefits subject to employment status

100% EMPLOYER-PAID HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION, AND LIFE INSURANCE! dependent quotes and coverage available upon request

GUARANTEED LIFETIME DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION AVAILABLE FOR ALL FULL-TIME POSITIONS!

THE COUNTY OF VENANGO IS A QUALIFYING PUBLIC STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS EMPLOYER!

PSLF forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Apply Today! or request a full job description.

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process

In-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax (814-432-9554) or e-mail. Contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 12/8/2022

