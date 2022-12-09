Featured Local Job: Marching Band Assistant

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Marching Band Assistant.

All interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School High Principal

700 Beatty Avenue



Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.

