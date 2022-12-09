Four Local Teens Escape Injuries As Vehicles Crashes in Embankment on Cherry Run Road

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four local teens escaped injuries as their vehicle struck an embankment along Cherry Run Road in Toby Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Cherry Run Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 16-year-old Rimersburg female lost control of her 2018 Toyota Avalon, causing the vehicle to veer off the left shoulder and strike an embankment.

The teen driver and her passengers—a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male, all of Rimersburg—were not injured.

All four occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, the teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.

