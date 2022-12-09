 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Four Local Teens Escape Injuries As Vehicles Crashes in Embankment on Cherry Run Road

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four local teens escaped injuries as their vehicle struck an embankment along Cherry Run Road in Toby Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Cherry Run Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 16-year-old Rimersburg female lost control of her 2018 Toyota Avalon, causing the vehicle to veer off the left shoulder and strike an embankment.

The teen driver and her passengers—a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male, all of Rimersburg—were not injured.

All four occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, the teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.