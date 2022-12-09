Lloyd George Bachman, Sr., 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by family.

Lloyd was born Dec. 23, 1937 in Butler County.

He was the son of the late Elry and Mary Belle (Ritchey) Bachman and was largely raised by his eight older siblings.

After graduating from Butler High School, Lloyd enlisted in the United States Air Force in which he served from 1957 to 1962.

While serving, Lloyd was stationed in Dallas, TX, where he met and married Peggy Sue Hopkins in 1958. Peggy survives in Shippenville.

Lloyd retired from Joy Manufacturing Co. in 1998, after working there for 33 years.

In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, toiling away at woodworking pieces in his workshop, planting trees and green things around his yard and listening to the Pittsburgh Pirates play on the radio.

Lloyd bowled at Seneca Lanes for over 40 years and was a member of the Nighthawks bowling team.

He also loved children and spent many holiday seasons as Santa in the Clarion Kmart and at Wolfs Camping Resort in Knox.

Lloyd was known for his jovial laughter, willingness to talk to anyone, and teasing the wait staff at his favorite hangout, Perkins.

Lloyd’s memory will live on with his wife, Peggy; children, Kenneth Bachman and wife Rana of Longmont, CO, Daniel Bachman and wife Amy, of Clarion, Debra Sue Aldrich, of Clarion, Kimberly Titley, of Knox, and Lloyd Bachman, Jr., of Shippenville; seven grandchildren, Jessica Williams and husband John, of Hopwood, Kayla Beck and husband Shawn, of Penn Borough, Stephanie Aldrich, of Canutillo, TX, Andrew Bachman, of Clarion, Sarah Titley, of Olympia, WA, Kolton Bachman and Cayman Bachman, both of Longmont, CO; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Kenton and Ella Beck. The family will welcome two more great-grandchildren in February.

Lloyd will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother, Claire; sisters, Edna, Opal, Janice, Franny, Ethel, Helen, and Alice; and a grandson, Johnny Bachman, Jr.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Full military honors will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, followed by the funeral service in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Piper of the Sligo Church of God officiating.

Entombment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 or Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, of which Lloyd was an annual donor.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

