Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by 49-year-old Lori L. Wagner, of Knox, was traveling east on Route 322 and was at a stop, as the vehicle in front of it had stopped.

The Honda was then struck from behind by a 2018 Subaru Impreza operated by 24-year-old Marshall L. Winkle, of Brookville.

According to police, Winkle looked away briefly to get a drink and didn’t realize Wagner’s vehicle was stopped ahead.

Neither Wagner nor Winkle was injured; however, Wagner’s passenger—21-year-old James K. Wagner, of Knox—reported possible injuries.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

The Honda was able to be driven from the scene, while the Subaru was towed by Rustler Sales & Service.


