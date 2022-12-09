Redbank Takes Care of Business Again With Win at Clarion-Limestone; Karns City, North Clarion Pick Up Victories



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was Alivia Huffman’s turn to put up big numbers for the Redbank Valley girls basketball team.

The senior guard scored 28 points as the Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with a 70-16 road win over Clarion-Limestone on Thursday night.

(Photo courtesy of Angie Rearick)

Redbank Valley led 37-12 at the half and came out in the third quarter to outscore the depleted Lions, 23-3.

Huffman had 11 in the third.

Sophomore guard Mylee Harmon, who came in averaging 32 points per game, added 12.

Quinn White pitched in nine points for Redbank, which had 11 players score at least two points.

Clarion-Limestone, playing this season without standout guard Kendall Dunn because of a knee injury, struggled offensively again. Jenna Dunn led the Lions with five points.

KARNS CITY 51, CRANBERRY 21

Emma Dailey scored 16 points and Chloe Fritch added 14 as the Gremlins won their second game in a row.

Brooklynn Taylor pitched in eight points for Karns City, which led 29-14 at the half and outscored the Berries 16-2 in another big third quarter for the Gremlins.

Mariah Wessell led Cranberry with eight points.

NORTH CLARION 55, FOREST 17

Lauren Lutz and Emma McFarland each scored eight points as the Wolves trotted out wave after wave of player to score a win.

North Clarion had 11 players score. Lily Homan added seven points and Brooke Steinman, Jadyn Reisinger and Madison McFarland each scored six.

Amber Guzzi led Forest, which suffered its first loss of the season, with nine points.

