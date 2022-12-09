Rose Slike Named Youth Services Librarian; Christmas Tea With Mrs. Claus Set for Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – October, November, and December have been very busy for Rose Ganoe Slike.

Rose was married and on her honeymoon with Cameron when she was notified by Clarion Free Library that she was selected to replace long-time children’s librarian Miss Jean. That was on October 31, and since then, she’s been busy acquainting herself with her new domain.

On Saturday, December 10, she is hosting a Christmas tea for Mrs. Santa.

The Christmas Tea will be held at the library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There is no charge.

“Mrs. Claus is going to come in, and she’s going to have a couple of books to read to the kids,” Slike said. “We’re going to have sugar cookies that they can decorate, and then we’ll have a choice of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee. All kids are welcome and people are welcome. It’s Christmas, and we’re all kids, including parents.”

Her new position as Youth Services Librarian combines the former positions of children’s librarian and teen librarian. With cutbacks over the years, there was no one to fill in for the teens, so they took the teens in the children’s librarian’s descriptions and combined them. Kelsey Tillery, the former teen librarian, still serves in a part-time position.

The age of patrons in the children’s library ranges from very young kids such as a 14-month-old to 6th grade.

“We also get some older ones. Immaculate Conception School uses this as their school library, so I get up to sixth graders. The 14-month walks, she is very good, and she likes being read stories.”

The organization is one of Rose’s favorite things about being a librarian.

“I really like to organize, and that’s all I’ve been doing right now, organizing, and changing things around and revamping some things. I’ve weeded out the entire easy section in the Children’s Library that hadn’t been checked out in five or so years. We took those out, so new books could have room to come in and take up their place.

“It’s interesting to see the children’s reactions to changes. The 14-month-old said that Sylvester the cat was over there by the wall. She was adamant that that cat needed to go back over there, so she carried it and dragged it back to the wall.”

Rose grew up in the Clarion area and graduated from Clarion University in 2019 with a degree in English and a concentration in writing. Her decision to study library science at a master’s level was influenced by one of her English professors at Clarion who was also seeking a master’s in library science. She mentioned how Rose sounded like a librarian.

She thought about it, did a little research, and entered the online master’s degree program in library and information science at Drexel University. She started right after she graduated from Clarion University in 2019 and graduated from Drexel in the fall of 2020.

Programming for youths is also being planned by Slike.

“I’m trying to put together a Teen Advisory Board, and then I want to do some open mics, game nights, crafts, and family game nights. I’m going to do those Monday nights just to get more people involved. Once the advisory board is set up, I will probably meet at least two times per month once things get rolling for what we want to see in the library and how I can better serve the students.”

Storytime is also in Slike’s plan for the future.

“We’re doing a guest story time, and I’m inviting community members to comment, read, and conduct their own story times. I was having a whole lot of retired teachers asking if I was looking for anyone because that was their favorite part and what they miss most about teaching–reading to the kids. There’s so much to do, and everyone wants storytime, so why not help each other.”

Although Miss Jean will be difficult to replace, the new Youth Services librarian would like to be called Miss Rose.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.