SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing charges for reportedly assaulting two corrections officers.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Uriah Craddock, on December 1, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report of an inmate assaulting two corrections officers at SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:07 a.m., on August 23.

The inmate, identified as Jonathan Craddock, was being non-compliant and yelling obscenities at the two corrections officers, along with other staff, while attending a scheduled video visit, according to the complaint.

Due to being non-compliant and acting erratically, one of the officers gave verbal commands for Craddock to turn around to be placed in hand restraints. At this time, Craddock became irate and exited the video visit station erratically, leaping at the officer and striking him once in the head, the complaint indicates.

Craddock then began to strike the other corrections officer in the head seven times until SCI Forest Staff were able to gain compliance, the complaint notes.

Craddock was observed via the video visit recording provided by SCI Forest stating before the incident, “I’m about to punch on these guys,” according to the complaint.

One officer was transported to Kane Hospital and treated for a contusion on his forehead, scratches on his neck, and a laceration to his lip that required five stitches. The other officer was treated by SCI Forest medical staff for a bruise to the face, the complaint notes.

Craddock faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 17, at 9:30 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

