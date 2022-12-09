 

SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

all-season-joBBBB
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Warehouse Receiving Position:
Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 
$14.00 per hour 

Multiple Positions Available

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product
  • Marking and labeling stock items
  • Sort items according to organization standards
  • Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have a valid PA driver’s license
  • Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.
  • Prior warehouse experience preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate: 

Monday through Friday
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$12.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step
  • Sort products
  • Inspect and select finished products
  • Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
  • Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
  • Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must be reliable
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week
$12.00 per hour 
Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
  • Scheduling and confirming appointments
  • Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
  • Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have basic computer skills
  • Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Maintenance Technician

$21.25 per hour
2nd and 3rd Shifts available

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Electrical skills
  • Welding skills
  • Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps
  • Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems
  • Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude
  • Must be reliable
  • Must be able to work independently
  • Must be able to work nights or weekends

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15.00 to $16.00 per hour
1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel-toed boots
  • Must have general mathematical skills
  • Must abide by all safety protocols
  • Understand lockout protocols
  • Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
  • Count pieces in stacks
  • Tag bundles
  • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
  • Clean machines when they are down
  • Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

ALL SEASONS TEMPS LOGO jpg


