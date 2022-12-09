SPONSORED: Meredith’s Footwear Announces Winners of ‘Worn-Out Boot Contest
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Meredith’s Footwear announced winners of the “Worn-Out Boot” Contest during their one-year anniversary last weekend.
Jeff Lepley won first place winning the $250.00 prize with his pair of camo boots. Adam Groner received $100.00 for second place, followed by Kyle Schmader in third place with $50.00.
(Pictured above: Jeff Lepley, first place winner)
Customers voted on boots throughout the month of November, and votes were counted on Black Friday.
All entries were very good examples of the hard-working individuals that live and work in the area, owner Meredith Reinhart explained.
“We plan to do it again next year, and continue it as an annual event,” Reinhart stated. “Most customers were amazed these boots were still being worn up to the time of the event.”
There is no doubt that the winners were well deserving, she added.
Meredith’s Footwear continues to strive in helping individuals find footwear solutions. They work with each customer to find what they are looking for.
“I research and hand select footwear companies that provide a combination of quality, selection, and a variety of widths that meet the need and budget of each customer,” Meredith said.
Recently, the store added the advanced digital technology of AETREX to the store.
AETREX is the forefather of pressure plate technology. They introduced the “iStep” in 2002 and has since developed the 3D foot scanner called “Albert.”
This new system uses pressure and vision sensors to analyze each foot. It has the ability to develop a 3D image, measure girth and width, determine arch type and analyze a person’s gait. Using this information, customers have a variety of options to prevent and/or relieve foot pain by properly aligning the subtalar joint using a personalized footbed. Unlike other off-the-self companies, AETREX provides full length supports specific to foot size, arch type, and workload or activity. Custom-manufactured designs are also available for those in need.
Meredith’s Footwear carries specialty companies that include Orthofeet and Propet’. They also carry a selection of KEEN footwear, KAMIK snow boots, Steel Blue work boots, Twisted-X, Saucony, DryShod, OOFOS recovery footwear, Lamo Slippers, and Chinook.
In Spring 2023, BROOKS athletic gear and Birkenstock will also be available.
“I cannot thank my customers and local community enough for their support. I will continue to expand my knowledge and skills to better serve the needs of everyone,” says Meredith.
Follow Meredith’s Footwear on Facebook or give them a call at 814-319-4621.
Meredith’s Footwear store hours:
Wednesday through Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m
Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Hours are updated on Google business, regularly, and followers can find them on Facebook.
Meredith’s Footwear is located at 27160 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa., 16235 in The old “Kelly’s” Store across from Lander’s.
