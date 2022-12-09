 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say a 1996 Honda Civic Del Sol driven by a known 70-year-old Tidioute man was traveling north and attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle started to slide, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued in a northwesterly direction, crossing over the southbound lane and off the west side of the road, striking a large boulder. The impact with the boulder caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise and strike a tree, police said.

Upon PSP’s arrival, the operator was not on the scene.

Police say the operator was not using a seat belt and reported no injuries.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.

His name was not released.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.