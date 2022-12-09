Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say a 1996 Honda Civic Del Sol driven by a known 70-year-old Tidioute man was traveling north and attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle started to slide, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued in a northwesterly direction, crossing over the southbound lane and off the west side of the road, striking a large boulder. The impact with the boulder caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise and strike a tree, police said.

Upon PSP’s arrival, the operator was not on the scene.

Police say the operator was not using a seat belt and reported no injuries.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.

His name was not released.

