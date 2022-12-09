 

Wheel Flies Off Tractor-Trailer, Hits Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponseBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer lost a wheel on Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township and hit a vehicle traveling behind it.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 8, the accident happened on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 10:49 a.m. on November 21.

Police say a 2001 Kenworth Northwest tractor-trailer operated by 40-year-old Russell A. Osman, of Dornsife, Pa., lost a wheel while traveling eastbound, and the wheel struck a 2022 Chevrolet Trail Blazer operated by 24-year-old Madison V. Stump, of Emlenton, that was traveling behind it.

Both operators were using seat belts and were not injured.

The Chevrolet sustained disabling damage to its front end and was rendered inoperable.


