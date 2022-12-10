 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.