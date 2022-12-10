Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Using hot cocoa mix and marshmallow bits in the cookie dough really makes these hot chocolate cookies taste like the cozy drink!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar



3/4 cup packed brown sugar2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup instant hot cocoa mix (about 3 packets)3 tablespoons baking cocoa1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon baking powder1 cup vanilla marshmallow bits (not miniature marshmallows)1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa mix, baking cocoa, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Gently stir in marshmallow bits and chocolate chips.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

