Connie Ann Gilhousen, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 12, 1939 in Huey; daughter of the late Lillian E. Nelson.

In her earlier years, Connie worked as a proofreader for Clarion News and was a packer for Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

Most recently, Connie owned and operated Konnie’s Kitchen in Rimersburg.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

Connie was most passionate about her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, working on crossword puzzles, watching old game shows, and singing and listening to music.

Connie also loved spending time with her grand-fur babies, Benji, Holley, Moose, and Murphy.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Kelli Ann Painter; 4 grandchildren, Curtis J. Emings (Amy), Kayla D. Gilhousen (Breigh), Keirstin R. Gilhousen, and Katelyn D. Gilhousen (Mike); her sister, Kathy Sue Radaker (Don); a nephew, Tal Radaker (Courtney); and a special cousin, Jean Seybert (Greg).

In addition to her mother, Connie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Catherine Anthony; her son, Richard Gilhousen; her brother, Elmer Ray Nelson; a nephew, Tyler Radaker; her son-in-law, Gary Painter; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her special grand-doggies, Oakley and Takoda.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Connie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Connie’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of American online at alzfdn.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

