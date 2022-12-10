Donald David Nicewonger, 91, of Knox, passed away in his home on December 9, 2022 following an extended illness.

Born August 18, 1931 in Indiana, PA, Don was the son of the late Hershel and Alice Sanford Nicewonger who survives.

Don graduated from Oil City High School.

He enlisted in the United State Army serving from 1949-1953; volunteering and mobilizing for the Korean War.

He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and earned the Combat Infantryman Badge.

He later commissioned in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard; retiring as Captain in 1976 with 21 years of service.

He worked as a lineman at Penelec for 40 years and retired in 1994.

On March 29, 1954 Donald married Margy Romaine Hutchenson at the Rouseville United Methodist Church.

Don has been a Mason for nearly 60 years.

He was a member and past master of Acacia Lodge #633, a member of the Oil City Lodge of Perfection, the Coudersport Consistory, and a member of Olive Temple #557 of Tionesta.

Don was a member of Good Shepard United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid car enthusiast.

His hobbies included boating, traveling by motorcycle with friends, and wood working.

Along with his wife Don is survived by a son, Jack Nicewonger and wife Edie of Knox; 9 grandchildren: Timothy and wife Erica Nicewonger of Shippenville; Chad and wife Carrie Nicewonger of Leeper; Kacey and husband Matt Gubba of Moon Township; Shawn and wife Natalie Nicewonger of Venus; Kelly and husband Nathan Smerker of Shippenville; Sherri and husband Kurtis McNaughton of Callensburg; Kari and husband Clinton Compton of Bradford; Karl and wife Jordan Rinamon of Smethport; Kurt and wife Cassie Rinamon of Chestertown NY; and 24 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by one brother, John and wife Faye Nicewonger of Shippenville; a sister Sandy Baker-Herrick of Titusville; and a sister Connie and husband Ronald Wygant of Tionesta and a son in law Russell Myers of Lances Corners.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, a son Gary Nicewonger; a daughter Margie and husband Kenneth Rinamon; a great granddaughter Ava Nicewonger; a brother Dick Nicewonger; and three sisters Ruth Fink, Judy Hillman and Pat Ivie.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox and from 10 to 11 am Monday at the Good Sheppard United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday in the church with Pastor Rick Helsel officiating.

Knox American Legion Post 720 will perform full military honors.

Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Don’s name to the Good Sheppard United Methodist Church, PO Box 340 Leeper, PA 16233.

Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

