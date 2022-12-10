 

Featured Local Job: Child Watch Caregiver at The Clarion County YMCA

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

The YMCA is seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision, and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

  • You are at least 18 years old
  • You have experience working with children
  • You have or commit to obtaining CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state-mandated clearances and certifications
  • You have reliable transportation
  • You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop it off or mail it to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.


