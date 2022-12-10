Klingensmith, Hesdon Have Huge Nights as Clarion-Limestone Downs Redbank Valley

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Riley Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon combined for 44 points with 23 and 21 points respectively as the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team won all four quarters in an 85-63 victory over Redbank Valley on Friday evening.

Ten players in total entered the scoring column for the Lions. Hesdon also pulled down seven rebounds while blocking six shots. Jack Callen pulled down six rebounds.

Alex Painter and Tommy Smith also reached double figures with 10 points each.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“We didn’t think that we were going to be a high potent offense,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We were afraid of their zone defense, but our kids started taking some good shots against it and the shots were falling tonight. Once we were able to get our transition game going, it felt like it was more our game.”

Redbank Valley led 9-6 with 4:15 left to play in the first quarter before C-L (2-0 overall) closed the quarter on a 12-1 run to take an 18-10 lead after one.

The Bulldogs would cut the lead to seven at 27-20 with 4:12 to play in the second. C-L would bump the lead to as high as 13 at 41-28 with 51 seconds to play. The Bulldogs would close the half with a 5-2 edge to trail 43-33 at halftime.

“I told the guys at halftime that Redbank was killing us on the boards, and we were actually fortunate to be leading the game,” said Ferguson. “They were getting second and third chances. We were able to run the floor more in the second half which opened things up for us.”

C-L extended its lead with a 20-14 scoring edge in the third quarter to increase their lead to 63-47 after three quarters.

The Lions then closed the game out with a 22-16 fourth quarter advantage to set the final score.

C-L played much of the game without sophomore standout Jase Ferguson, who got in foul trouble early before eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter. He did score eight points on the evening before his exit.

“The bench did a nice job as we used three guys off the bench to take his place at times,” said Joe Ferguson. “He’s a big part of our team as he was our leading rebounder last season. He’s a ball hawk and I think that’s what got him in trouble a bit tonight.”

Owen Clouse led Redbank Valley with 19 points while Brayden Wagner added 12 points. The duo combined for a 12-for-12 effort from the free throw line with six makes apiece. Mason Clouse chipped in with nine points.

“The bottom line is we have to get better,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just have to keep working and trying to get better each day. It’s early in the season yet.”

