Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Live Entertainment at Deer Creek Winery on Saturday Provided by Dos Hombres and Coversome!

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Deer Creek Winery - stock (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live music on Saturday, December 10, by Dos Hombres and Coversome!

Saturday’s Music Lineup:

Dos Hombres, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dos Hombres social


Coversome, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

coversome

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves gourmet pizzas, wraps, a variety of cheese plates, and other “shareable” appetizers – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.

Deer Creek Music


