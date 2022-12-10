 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Check Out This New 2022 Chrysler 300 at Clarion Ford Chrysler!

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

317086440_3338197209726593_1299045782029071840_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Check out this new 2022 Chrysler 300 TOURING L AWD Sedan at Clarion Ford Chrysler!

Fresh off the delivery truck, this brand-new Chrysler 300 Touring has all-wheel drive, a leather interior, a moonroof, and more.

317913912_3338196716393309_2861040614232344589_n

This vehicle is on the Clarion Ford lot, and it’s gorgeous, just in time to be your new holiday ride!

318204464_3338196706393310_380011564068041100_n

Highlighted features include:

– Navigation system
– Leather upholstery
– Automatic temperature control
– Emergency communication system
– Power Moonroof
– Wireless phone connectivity
– Parking sensors
– Exterior parking camera rear

Stop by Clarion Ford located at 1305 East Main Street, Clarion, or visit them online today: https://www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com/

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.