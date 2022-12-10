State Police Calls: Strattanville Couple Report Theft of Spruce Tree

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Spruce Tree Theft

A Strattanville couple, ages 56 and 62, reported the theft of a spruce tree in the area of Anderson Drive, Farmington Township, Clarion County. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between November 25 and November 28.

An investigation is ongoing.

Single Car Collision with Deer

A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the highway.

The woman’s 2020 Kia Sorento struck the deer head-on disabling the car. It came to rest on the northbound travel lane.

The driver was uninjured. A baby was also in the car in a rear-facing child safety seat. The child was uninjured.

Theft in Hickory Township, Forest County

A 59-year-old Hickory Township man reported to PSP Marienville that a known actor took money from his wallet after he had left his residence.

The investigation remains open pending further interviews.

