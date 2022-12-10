 

Tractor Struck by Vehicle on Route 338

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information concerning a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 338 in Ashland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident took place around 6:08 a.m. on Monday, November 28, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a John Deere 6210 tractor operated by 42-year-old Andrew C. Henry, of Knox, was stopped to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by a 2017 Buick Enclave operated by 67-year-old Pamela J. Raybuck, of Kossuth.

Neither Henry nor Raybuck were injured.

Raybuck was using a seat belt.

According to police, Raybuck was charged with a traffic violation.


