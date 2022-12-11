 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 11, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after 8am, then gradually ending. High near 41. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light northeast wind.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 22.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdaySnow. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightSnow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
FridayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
