7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after 8am, then gradually ending. High near 41. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light northeast wind.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 22.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdaySnow. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightSnow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
FridayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday NightA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
