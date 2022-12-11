 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Shortbread Stars

Sunday, December 11, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The star shape will be a festive addition to your holiday cookie tray!

Ingredients

1 cup Kerrygold Unsalted Pure Irish Butter, softened
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup finely chopped dried cranberries

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, and salt until blended. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in flour. Stir in cranberries.

-Shape dough into a disk. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 325°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-in. star-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1 in. apart on greased baking sheets.

-Bake 12-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


