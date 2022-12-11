Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Shortbread Stars

The star shape will be a festive addition to your holiday cookie tray!

Ingredients

1 cup Kerrygold Unsalted Pure Irish Butter, softened

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar



1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup finely chopped dried cranberries

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, and salt until blended. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in flour. Stir in cranberries.

-Shape dough into a disk. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 325°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-in. star-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1 in. apart on greased baking sheets.

-Bake 12-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

