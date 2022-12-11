James Anthony Ruby III, Ph.D., Passes Away

James Anthony Ruby III, Ph.D., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, December 9th, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 6, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of James A. Ruby Jr. & Gaetena “Tene” (Bagnato) Ruby, both of Oil City.

He attended and graduated from Oil City High School and was married on Oct. 10, 1959, in St. Joseph’s Church to Nancy Emanuele by Father Joseph Petulla, a cousin to Dr. Ruby.

He was preceded in death by wife, Nancy Ruby, his parents, James A. Ruby Jr. and Gaetena “Tene” Ruby, a brother, Ben Ruby, and an infant daughter, Anne Kathleen.

Dr. Ruby, known to his closet as Jeema, was a lover of history, and second to Nancy, his greatest love was baseball.

He knew its history, watched MLB online for years, played it as a youth, and his collection of Babe Ruth memorabilia was impressive.

He never missed a moment to share the great accomplishment of leading the little league Elks for 11 years, winning the 1980 Championships.

Due to being a diehard Pirates fan, Dr. Ruby was often heard yelling, “Let’s go Bucs!” – all of which lovingly earned him the nickname “Papa Baseball”.

When he wasn’t watching a game of baseball, playing scratch-offs, or losing to his wife at a game of Yahtzee, he spent much of his life surrounded by education, earning his B.S. in Science and Social Studies Education from Clarion University, his M.E.D in Education from Edinboro University, his Ph. D in Speech and his Secondary Education Administration certification from Penn State University, and his Elementary Education Administration and Superintendent Certifications from Westminster University.

He also attended the University of Illinois studying World Literature, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of San Carlos.

In addition to these educational ventures, Dr. Ruby received a grant for summer study in Guatemala in 1967 where he traveled and lived with natives, studying Mayan culture in Tikal.

In 1968, he received a grant to study in Japan but turned it down to spend time with the love and joy of his life, Nancy, who raised their eight children as he traveled to gain his degrees.

He was forever appreciative of the love and support she gave him, always noting that in addition to all of her many qualities, she made the greatest spaghetti and meatballs.

Over the years, Dr. Ruby worked in many places, including Cities Service Gas Station, Oil City Glass, Oil Well Supply, sold fundraisers to schools, acted as a census taker and substitute teacher, wrote grants for Family Services, taught at Venango Christian High School, eventually becoming the Headmaster of VCHS (1979-1985) where he created the team teaching/multidisciplinary curriculum and phasing programs that were later studied by representatives from a variety of schools.

He wrote grants for VCHS to develop a computer lab and many other programs, totaling $250,000.00, and created the Advanced Courses Program in conjunction with Gannon University, allowing students to receive college credit in science, math, English, and social studies.

On top of his leadership at VCHS, he taught night courses for Mercyhurst College and summer courses for Venango Campus.

After leaving VCHS, he worked as a substitute teacher for Franklin, Titusville, Pleasantville, and Cranberry schools, and then became a principal, working at Franklin Middle School for a time before becoming the Adult Education Director at Venango County Vo-Tech.

Later, he became Principal for Victory and Seventh Street Elementary Schools in Franklin, PA.

He remained in that position until his retirement in 2012 after 54 years working, 49 in education.

Out of all of the boards he sat on, grants he wrote, little league teams he managed, his time as a member of the Knights of Columbus, the publishing of his dissertation, and a period of avid golfing, one of his most proud accomplishments was that he made the best hot sausage sandwiches in the U.S.A.

Dr. Ruby is survived by his eight children, Mark (Annie) Ruby, Lou Ruby, Robert Ruby all of Oil City, Laura (Geno) Gianessi of Columbus, OH, Mary Ruby of Pulaski, PA, Jean (Larry) Balkey of Pittsburgh, PA, Tim Ruby of Westchester, PA, and Nick Ruby of Meadville, PA.

He is also survived by 14 grandkids, 8 great-grandchildren and a sister, Ronnie Beith, of Franklin.

A note from Dr. Ruby:

“As I leave, I say goodbye to my wonderful children, my special grandchildren, and my friend for life, Robert Carone. I want all to remember the words of the great philosopher Yogi Berra, ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it!’ Go Bucs!”

There will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

