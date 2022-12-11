State Police Calls: Child Endangerment Claim in Clarion Township Determined Unfounded

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Two-Vehicle Accident on I-80 at Exit 62, Off-Ramp

Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday, December 9, around 4:30 p.m., on Interstate 80 at the Exit 62 eastbound off-ramp, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred at the off-ramp traffic light.

A 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 had stopped at a red traffic light, and after turning green, it drifted backward, striking the front bumper of a 2023 General Motors Denali, according to police.

The result was minor cosmetic damage to both units, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the drivers were not released.

Child Abuse Report in Clarion Township Determined Unfounded

On October 25, 2022, a report of suspected child abuse at a location on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Township, was received by Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion.

The victim was listed as a female infant, age 0.

In the course of the investigation, it was determined that the allegations were unfounded.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.