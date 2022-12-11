 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Child Endangerment Claim in Clarion Township Determined Unfounded

Sunday, December 11, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Two-Vehicle Accident on I-80 at Exit 62, Off-Ramp

Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday, December 9, around 4:30 p.m., on Interstate 80 at the Exit 62 eastbound off-ramp, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred at the off-ramp traffic light.

A 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 had stopped at a red traffic light, and after turning green, it drifted backward, striking the front bumper of a 2023 General Motors Denali, according to police.

The result was minor cosmetic damage to both units, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the drivers were not released.

Child Abuse Report in Clarion Township Determined Unfounded

On October 25, 2022, a report of suspected child abuse at a location on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Township, was received by Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion.

The victim was listed as a female infant, age 0.

In the course of the investigation, it was determined that the allegations were unfounded.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, December 9, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.