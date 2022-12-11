Local Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $25K from Employer

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is being charged with forgery and theft-related charges for allegedly making unauthorized purchases on credit cards owned by her employer and forging company checks that totaled nearly $25,000.00.

According to court documents, on Thursday, December 8, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Chyanne L. Shuffstall, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

The investigation began on September 6, 2022, at Barens Inc., a pressure washer and accessories company, located on Meadow Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, according to a criminal complaint.

Initial Report:

On September 6, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin took a report at Barens at the above-described location. The general manager and supervisor reported they had just terminated an employee earlier that morning after discovering the employee was purchasing personal items online using company funds. The complainants reported that the former employee, Chyanne Shuffstall, worked in the Accounts Payable Department, according to the complaint.

The complainants reported that Shuffstall had been off work sick, and a bill came in that needed to be paid. Upon accessing the company account to pay the bill, Shuffstall’s supervisor noticed numerous items purchased on Amazon that appeared to be for personal use. Items purchased using the company’s Amazon account were displayed on the online order history. One of the items was a trail camera security box that Shuffstall currently had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The complainants were unsure how long this had been going on or to what extent, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the complainants stated that when they confronted Shuffstall, she indicated she had receipts for the items she purchased for herself. The complainants advised Shuffstall had access to several credit cards that were issued to former employees, one belonging to the former general manager. The complainants advised they planned to review their credit card activity and other online accounts.

Follow-Up:

On September 25, 2022, a Trooper from PSP Franklin followed up with the complainants from Barens. The complainants provided copies of the company’s Amazon invoices from 2021 and 2022 showing items purchased. On the invoices, the billing party was listed as Barens, and the purchaser’s name listed was Chyanne Shuffstall. The items purchased on Amazon were obviously not for business use and included female hygiene products, perfume, jewelry, clothing, footwear, kitchenware items, home décor, other home goods, automotive/motocross-related accessories, pet items, and hunting accessories

Upon reviewing the company’s Amazon account order history, approximately $11,324.44 worth of items were purchased by Shuffstall on Amazon using the company’s business account. The invoices were billed to the company and paid for by company checks. The complainants were able to confirm the business account has never received such deposits from Shuffstall for reimbursement.

When Shuffstall’s supervisor began reviewing the company checks used to pay off the invoices, she discovered Shuffstall appeared to be forging the former general manager’s signature on the checks. Shuffstall’s supervisor provided copies of 39 company checks between January 28, 2021, and June 22, 2022, with the general manager’s signature. Of the 39 checks, 28 of them appeared to be forged by Shuffstall with the general manager’s signature. There were several notable discrepancies between the checks actually signed by the general manager and those forged by Shuffstall. The majority of the checks were made out to “card member services” in order to pay off the company credit card, but some checks were made out directly to Amazon. Shuffstall’s supervisor also provided the company credit card statements and listed the suspicious charges they had no receipt on file. These statements were found in Shuffstall’s desk, rather than the filing cabinets where they were supposed to be kept.

Three company credit cards were also located inside Shuffstall’s desk, one being a card issued to the former general manager. Another credit card issued to a former employee in the IT department was missing. The IT credit card had been continually used since the IT employee’s retirement, and it was used for the majority of the suspect transactions.

The PSP Franklin Trooper assigned to the case reviewed the credit card statements provided between June 18, 2021, and August 25, 2022, and noted numerous charges at Tractor Supply, Walmart, Amazon.com, Sheetz, and Home Depot. Shuffstall’s supervisor advised the company has a Kwik-Fill card, and there is no reason the credit cards should be used at Sheetz or other gas stations. There were numerous food purchases at food vendors. There was also a charge at a local automotive repair shop. In addition, it was discovered that some of the suspicious credit card transactions occurred on weekends or other days that Shuffstall wasn’t working. The total amount of unauthorized credit card charges were estimated to be $11,155.75.

The trooper was also provided with a list of items purchased from an office supply business with company funds. Some of these items did not appear to be for legitimate office use, such as cooking/baking supplies and other household items. There were $1,212.29 in what appeared to be questionable items. The company also provided a history of FedEx shipping reward items (drink coolers, etc.) and reward gift cards that the company never received. There were $885.00 in rewards in e-gift cards for several retailers, seemingly kept for personal use.

Between the unauthorized credit card charges, items purchased on Amazon (paid for by forged checks), office supplies, and reward gift cards, the company estimated Shuffstall channeled $24,577.48 of funds from the company to pay for her own personal items.

Investigative Details:

The PSP Franklin Trooper requested videos and receipts from Cranberry Sheetz and Home Depot which showed Shuffstall paying for items.

He also requested receipts from a local repair shop for work performed on Chyanne Shuffstall’s 2013 Subaru Impreza in the amount of $498.95.

Although the surveillance video was no longer available for Shuffstall’s most recent purchase at Walmart, the trooper obtained receipts from Walmart between the dates of January 28, 2022, and August 25, 2022, indicating purchases of groceries and clothing.

Interview with Shuffstall on November 22, 2022:

On November 22, 2022, the trooper interviewed Shuffstall at PSP Franklin.

According to the complaint, Shuffstall acknowledged she had been terminated from Barens and indicated what she did was wrong. She stated that she understand why she was fired.

She said that the company was bought out by another company, and things were changing. Their benefits plans changed, as well as day-to-day procedures in the workplace, and she took her resentment out on the company, which she acknowledged was wrong, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Shuffstall also indicated that she did purchase things for her own personal use from Amazon. She related she knew this was unacceptable and had no authorization to buy these personal items.

The complaint notes Shuffstall stated that some of the purchases were legitimate. Items from Tractor Supply, Home Depot, and Walmart were purchased for employees in the warehouse, such as brooms, gloves, and other items, and she ordered cleaning supplies for the office from the office supply company. She also indicated that some of the food purchases were legitimate, as well. She stated that the company often had work parties, and she would pick up food and soda.

When the trooper advised Shuffstall there were no receipts filed for the above-mentioned purchases, she stated that she may have forgotten to file the receipts, the complaint states.

Based on the facts and circumstances from the investigation, State Police in Franklin determined there was probable cause to charge Shuffstall for the following offenses:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act in Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-Prevent Acquisition of Information, Felony 3

– Access Device Issued To Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

She was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on December 8, 2022, in Judge Lowrey’s office.

She is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Lowrey.

