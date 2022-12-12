7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light northeast wind.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Light northeast wind.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night – A chance of freezing rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Freezing rain before 1pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
