7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of freezing rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Freezing rain before 1pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
