Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Franklin on August 10, 1966 to Wilda E. (Morrow) Cotton of Franklin and the late Ralph E. Cotton.

She was a 1984 graduate of Cranberry High School and earned a degree in Psychology from Clarion University in 1988.

She began her studies to become a nurse at Riverside School of Professional Nursing in Newport News, Virginia.

In 2004, she graduated from the Clarion University School of Nursing (BSN) and later earned her Master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.

She was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

Amy loved traveling and enjoyed taking the camper out west to Wyoming to visit her daughter.

She had a love for snow and the winter season and was an avid snowmobiler.

She also enjoyed crafts and reading, and the companionship of her beloved dog, Jack.

Amy worked as a nurse for the Franklin Regional Medical Center and later as an Oncology nurse at the West Unit in Franklin.

She continued her nursing career at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca working on 3-South/Cancer Care.

In 2006, she became the School Nurse in the High School building for the Cranberry Area School District.

She was married in Victory Heights on February 28, 2009 to Randall Lee Hale, and he survives.

Also surviving is their daughter, Allison Hale of Cheyenne, Wyoming; her mother, Wilda Cotton of Franklin; two sisters, Betsy (Doug) Graham and Julie (Jeff) Buckholtz, all of Franklin; and her brother, Brian (Debbie) Cotton of York.

Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: Kristin, Kylie, Katelyn, Garrett, Gavin, and Genna; and numerous “Littles”; her in-laws, Sam and Terrie Hale of Titusville and Dave and Carol Richie of Tionesta; and a sister-in-law, Lynnette Fedora of Tionesta.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph E. Cotton.

Friends will be received Wednesday (Dec. 14th) from 4 – 6 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A private funeral service to celebrate Amy’s life will be held for the immediate family, officiated by Rev. Jamie Fowler.

Private interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cranberry Closet to help with “The Christmas Jars”, to provide gifts to students in need.

Donations may be sent to Cranberry Area High School, c/o Lori Corbett, One Education Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Amy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

