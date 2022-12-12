Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom.

According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.

Police say 39-year-old Amber Cribbs, of New Castle, was found deceased in the bedroom while her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in a bathroom with their dog.

Shenango Township Police Department requested PSP New Castle to handle the investigation, police say.

A partial Major Case Team activation was initiated to investigate the death as numerous items of drug and drug paraphernalia were discovered at the scene, according to police.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office sent an oral swab to an independent lab for toxicology.

No foul play was suspected at the scene, police say.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

This investigation will stay active pending toxicology lab results.

