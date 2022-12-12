Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lakota
Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Lakota.
Lakota is an adult male German Shepherd mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Lakota is friendly and playful.
He was recently surrendered to the rescue because his owner was no longer able to care for him.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.