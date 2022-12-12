Clarion County Inmate Accused of Threatening to Kill Correction Officer Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County inmate who allegedly threatened to kill a corrections officer while being held in the intake area of the jail is due in court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson, of Philadelphia, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Peck was contacted on November 3 regarding an incident at the Clarion County Jail in Paint Township, Clarion County, involving inmate David Terrell Robinson.

An employee of the jail told Detective Peck that on November 2, Robinson made verbal threats to a corrections officer, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Robinson was being held in the intake area of the Clarion County Jail when he made the following statements directly to a known corrections officer:

“When I get out (corrections officer’s name), the first thing I’m going to do is kill you. I know where you live. You ain’t nothing. You’re a punk (expletive). You’re a cockroach. That’s what I’m going to call you from now on. I’m going to kill you, you (expletive). Open these doors. You won’t do nothing.”

Charges were filed against Robinson on November 30 in Judge Schill’s office.

