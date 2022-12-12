Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Goody-Goody Gumdrops

You can’t eat just one!

Ingredients

3 envelopes of unflavored gelatin

1-1/4 cups water, divided



1-1/2 cups sugar1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract4 drops each of red and green food coloringAdditional sugar

Directions

-In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/2 cup water; let stand for 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring sugar and the remaining 3/4 cup water to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Add gelatin mixture; simmer and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in extract.

-Divide the mixture between 2 bowls; tint 1 red and the other green with food coloring. Transfer each to a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan; cool completely. Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about 3 hours.

-Loosen sides from pan with a knife; turn onto a sugared cutting board. Cut into 1/2-in. cubes; roll in additional sugar.

-Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature until all sides are dry, 3-4 hours, turning every hour.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.