Donna M. Hartzell, 83, of Summerville, died Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 while at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.

Born on March 22, 1939 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Reed Mills.

She was a graduate of Summerville High School and a member of the Church of Christ.

On July 14, 1956 in Reading, PA., she married John M. Hartzell, Sr. He survives.

Her pastimes included reading, playing cards, gardening, gettingtogether with her family and friends, and fellowship at the Church of Christ.

She was a member of the Summary Library Club and Card Club.

In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her sons, John (Marybeth) Hartzell, Jr. and Matthew Hartzell; her daughter, Debra Hartzell; her brother, Gene (Linda) Mills; her grandchildren, Emma (Sebastian) Cencich, Cody, John III(fiancé Megan Butter), Isaac, Abigail and Lauren; her great grandchildren, Carter Cencich and Sophia Cencich; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her sister, Mary Adams.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Hartzell.

There will be no public services held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Summerville Public Library.

Interment will be Westview Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

