East Forest Relay Club Visits Clarion Cancer Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Members of the East Forest Mini Relay Club recently toured the Clarion Cancer Center.

(Pictured above, from left: Clarion Cancer Center Nurse Michelle Hinderliter, Kaylie Rooke, Alexandrea Carroll, Kendra Carroll, Vera Heferle, Jayden Colvin, and Club Advisor Donna Oliver.)

Students visited the facility on Friday, December 2.

They toured the different areas where treatment is given and learned what each department does for the patient.

The goal of the club is to increase awareness and then share their knowledge with others through student activities at school.

