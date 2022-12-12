Featured Local Job: HVAC Service Technicians
Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 10:12 AM
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.
Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.
Duties:
- Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase
- Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen
- Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces
- Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders
- Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures
- Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach
- Ability to walk on uneven surfaces
- Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights
- Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds
License and Education Requirements:
- High School Diploma
- EPA certified
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
Experience:
HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- EPA Type II (Preferred)
- Valid Drivers Licence
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]
