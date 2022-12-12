Featured Local Job: HVAC Service Technicians

 

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.

Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.

Duties:

  • Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units
  • Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane
  • Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase
  • Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen
  • Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants

Physical Requirements:

  • Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces
  • Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders
  • Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures
  • Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach
  • Ability to walk on uneven surfaces
  • Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights
  • Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds

License and Education Requirements:

  • High School Diploma
  • EPA certified

Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits:

  • 401(k)
  • 401(k) matching
  • Flexible schedule
  • Health insurance
  • Paid time off

Experience:
HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

  • EPA Type II (Preferred)
  • Valid Drivers Licence

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]


