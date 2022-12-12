 

Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog Dead from Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday, December 10, sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The victim is a 65-year-old Tionesta man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


