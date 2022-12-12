 

Karl Robert Johnston

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wSIpya5TzUKarl Robert Johnston, age 55, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at his parents’ home after a short battle with cancer.

Born July 15, 1967, in Oil City, he was a son of Robert D. Johnston and Opal E. Watkins Johnston.

Karl was a graduate of Keystone High School and was a truck driver.

Survivors include his parents, Robert and Opal of Knox, and his siblings, Keith Johnston of Clarion and Kimberly Johnston of Timblin.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Karl at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Karl’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

