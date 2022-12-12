 

Police: Clarion Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

hospital-waiting-areaSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child.

Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.

While at the hospital, Bonner allegedly consumed two bottles of wine, two beers, and a pint of vodka.

Bonner then allegedly caused a disturbance in the maternity ward.

He was subsequently arrested for summary public drunkenness through District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.


