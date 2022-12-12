Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month.

According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.

Police say the victim found items, including firearms, removed from his porch and garage area.

According to police, the following items were listed as stolen: an Echo Chainsaw (valued at $400.00); a .17 NHR Bolt-Action Rifle (no value listed); and a 12-gauge pump shotgun (no value listed).

The victim is a 70-year-old Venus man.

This investigation is pending.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.