Police Seeking Information Regarding Theft of Video Games in Washington Township

Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

technology-g9d8d5f859_1920 (1)WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding the theft of video games in Washington Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, December 12, troopers were dispatched to a report of a theft at a residence on Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County,

Police say it was determined several game consoles and video games were taken from inside the residence sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5.

The stolen items include a Nintendo Switch Docket with Case (value $520.00), a Nintendo Switch with Case (value $320.00), Nintendo games (value $600.00), Classic Super Nintendo (value $200.00), and DVDs (value $50.00).

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $1,690.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


