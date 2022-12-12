Shippenville Woman Facing Meth Charges Due in Court Tomorrow



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Shippenville woman facing 76 counts of drug-related offenses is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 63-year-old Ovetta Corrine King is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

She faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor (four counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (68 counts)

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police received a phone call on November 3 from a State Parole Agent, who stated that he currently supervises a state parolee by the name of Ovetta C. King, who resides in Shippenville, Clarion County.

The agent stated that he did a home visit at King’s residence on November 3, and King was there along with a known male and a known female.

When the agent made entry into the residence, he observed a plastic baggie of crystal methamphetamine lying in plain view on the couch, the complaint states.

King was then detained while the agent checked the residence for other occupants. The agent located the two known individuals in a back bedroom and observed a meth pipe lying in plain view on the bedroom dresser, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, King told the agent that she had approximately two ounces of marijuana in her purse and that she had been “earning money by selling drugs.”

Police arrived at King’s residence moments later, and located the three individuals seated in the kitchen. The officer explained the situation to all three of them and they agreed to a consent search of the residence, the complaint notes.

During a search of the residence, authorities seized two baggies of crystal methamphetamine, two glass vials containing crystal methamphetamine, seven baggies of marijuana, 88 pills of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, 98 pills of Tramadol Hydrochloride, and 58 items of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, meth pipes, marijuana pipes, straws, and grinders (pill and marijuana), according to the complaint.

King was arraigned at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, November 7 in front of Judge Quinn.

