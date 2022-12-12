SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) Explains the Benefits of Using Front Load Discharge Mixer Trucks
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – You may have seen an odd-looking concrete mixer truck throughout your travels in Western Pennsylvania and thought – “Well, they put that mixer drum on backwards.”
It was likely a DuBrook concrete mixer truck, and that’s exactly how they are supposed to be! Believe it or not, the front load and discharge mixer truck has been around for the last 40 years.
Why does DuBrook utilize this type of concrete mixer truck?
This style of truck benefits both the ready-mix supplier and the concrete construction contractor customer.
Despite being larger it has a quicker set-up to washout time allowing for less time on-site. As they say, time is money – and the front-load discharger mixer truck saves time for both the supplier and contractor.
The driver has total control of the discharge from the cab with full visual so a spotter is not needed. This also makes it easier when a customer utilizes a concrete pumping service, concrete bucket, or even a wheelbarrow.
The additional benefits are driver related, which is important to DuBrook. Less in and out of the cab and total control of the operation from the cab means less physical demand on the driver and less time spent out in the elements.
DuBrook has invested in newer Terex Advance Charger Series front discharge mixers which are lighter and shorter while offering the same tight turning radius. All of these features make the concrete mixer truck easier to operate in residential and tighter job site areas.
Keep an eye out for these unique red, white, and blue concrete mixer trucks on the road and give DuBrook a call for your next load of ready-mix concrete delivered in one of their time-saving odd-looking mixer trucks today!
Questions? Give DuBrook’s knowledgeable staff a call today at 844-DuBrook.
DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) is located at 15303 Rte 322, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/.
