“The Market Basket” Opens Under New Ownership in Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – A familiar local store now has a new owner and a new name.
Well-known local businessman Bill Miller recently purchased what is now known as The Market Basket and immediately improved its infrastructure and added a bakery. The results have been positive as the store, located approximately four miles west of Shippenville Borough, has increased its volume of sales in Miller’s short tenure as owner.
The store previously operated as The Hidden Treasure and Troyer’s Salvage.
Miller is no stranger to serving the community. His benefit fish dinners, annual consignment auctions, and construction company have been serving the area for over twenty years. It’s no surprise that when word of his new venture got out, the community anticipated positive changes and future success.
As for The Market Basket, the future has already begun. The new bakery specializes in made-to-order bread, pies, cookies, and more. Fresh baked goods are available on a first-come-first-serve basis every Thursday through Saturday. Additionally, an up-and-coming deli offers sliced meat and cheese upon request.
You also won’t find any self-checkout lines at The Market Basket. An increased number of employees are available to help with check out, bagging, and carry-out service, if needed.
You may have already noticed the new sign and larger entrance along with a new concrete pad and level loading dock that makes deliveries easier.
Customers have been expressing their joy in the store’s expanded inventory and service.
“You guys have done a lot with the place,” says one customer.
“Thanks for expanding the parking lot and making it handicap accessible,” said another customer.
“I can’t believe how full the shelves are and the amount of new products you have,” said a third customer.
“Our most popular draw is the prices,” said Miller. “Because we buy bulk salvage lots, we pass the savings onto our customers.”
Individuals that do not mind a dented can of soup or an imperfect box of cereal will save over 50% of the full retail price.
“It’s like a treasure hunt,” says one customer. “Each time I stop, I find something that I’d normally have to pay full price for.”
Many customers stock up on lunch items for kids or baking goods for a family event.
The staff is there to help you find what you need or do the shopping for you.
“Drop off your list or leave a message, we’ll bag it and have it ready to pick up,” says floor manager, Sarah Troyer.
Regardless of the time customers will be greeted with a smile. “I just love making someone’s day better!” says cashier, Viola Byler.
Miller and his staff are looking forward to serving the community well into the future.
The Market Basket, located at 6169 U.S. Route 322, Shippenville, PA, is open Monday thru Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
