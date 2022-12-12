Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, December 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer.

Thomas was born in Franklin on April 19, 1943.

He was the son of the late Richard “Bud” and Phyllis Graham Peterson.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a heavy equipment operator while stationed in Korea.

After returning from the service, he was employed by Queen Cutlery, General Manifold Co., and retired after 20 years as the head of Maintenance at PennDOT.

Tom was married in the East Grove Methodist Church on June 26, 1971 to Georgia D. Swanton Peterson. Mrs. Peterson preceded him in death on May 17, 2019.

Tom was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing and trapping.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas H. Peterson Jr. and his wife Stephanie, of Cranberry; a daughter, Tonya L. Rich of Holiday, Florida; five grandchildren: Dodge, Wyatt, and Grace Peterson of Cranberry, and Ryne and Rene Rich of Holiday, FL; a great-granddaughter, Everly Cann; three brothers: Richard Peterson and his wife Nancy, Mark Peterson and his wife Sharon, and Jon Peterson and his wife Dixie all of Franklin; a sister in law, Kathleen Swanton Smith of Franklin, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Ed Ku.

Friends will be received at the Hile – Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec 13th).

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Jon Peterson, Tom’s brother, officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery, Kennerdell.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Peterson’s name may be made to Camo Cares, P.O. Box 972, Knox, PA 16232.

