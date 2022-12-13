7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday NightFreezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayFreezing rain, possibly mixed with snow showers before 10am, then rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow showers between 10am and 1pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers after 1pm. High near 39. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday NightShowers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SaturdaySnow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 32.
