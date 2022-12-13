AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.867 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.867

Average price during the week of December 5, 2022: $3.932

Average price during the week of December 13, 2021: $3.558

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.847 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.823. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.924 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.717.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.890 Altoona

$3.937 Beaver

$3.920 Bradford

$3.581 Brookville

$3.866 Butler

$3.864 Clarion

$3.725 DuBois

$3.899 Erie

$3.935 Greensburg

$3.943 Indiana

$3.869 Jeannette

$3.891 Kittanning

$3.947 Latrobe

$3.904 Meadville

$3.928 Mercer

$3.727 New Castle

$3.883 New Kensington

$3.892 Oil City

$3.858 Pittsburgh

$3.882 Sharon

$3.895 Uniontown

$3.899 Warren

$3.803 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average pump price has dropped another 14 cents over the past week to $3.26, which is 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago. There are now approximately 34 states with averages lower than last year.

This relief comes as Americans drive less and oil prices remain lower. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels per day last week, approximately 605,000 barrels per day lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 44 cents to settle at $71.02. Crude prices softened last week due to a stronger dollar. Additionally, crude prices were pushed down after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell by 5.2 million barrels, a lower amount than the market expected. The domestic commercial crude supply is 19 million barrels lower than the beginning of December 2021.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

