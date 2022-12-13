 

Angel Renee Wyant

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vhnel2hEizyyRqcAngel Renee Wyant, 53, of Chicora, formerly of Parker, passed away Sunday morning at Chicora Medical Center of natural causes.

Born on August 29, 1969 in Butler, she was the daughter of Robert C. Wyant of Parker who survives, and the late Edith Beryl Bowser Wyant.

She graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School at Foxburg in 1991.

Angel enjoyed crafting, singing with family and friends, and attending church when health permitted.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters: Robin (Chuck) Dallmus of Warner-Robin, GA. and Crystal (Dusty) Walthour of Karns City; one brother Robert (Amanda) Wyant II of Navarre, FL.; also survived by four nephews: Arron (Amanda) Wyant, DJ, Melissa, and Brenden Wyant; three nieces: Jennifer Laughton, Elizabeth Marcyjanek, and Marie Dallmus; two great-nephews: Justin and Kelton Wyant, also, a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation 2:30 to 4:30 PM AND 6:30 TO 8:30 PM Wednesday (the 14th) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S0. Wayne Ave., Parker where funeral and committal service will be held at 8:30 PM with James LeVier officiating.

Private burial at 9:00 AM Thursday at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.


