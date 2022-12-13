Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fiesta Breakfast Bake

Southwestern flavors all in one pan!

Ingredients

1 tube (16.3 ounces) refrigerated corn biscuits

3 cups frozen seasoning blend vegetables (about 14 ounces)



1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese8 large eggs3/4 cup 2% milk1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon black pepper1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 cup salsaFresh cilantro leavesAdditional salsa

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut biscuits into quarters; arrange evenly in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer with vegetables and shredded cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings; pour evenly over layers. Top with salsa.

-Bake, uncovered, until casserole is browned and middle is set, 35-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Top servings with fresh cilantro leaves and additional salsa.

