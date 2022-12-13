 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fiesta Breakfast Bake

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Southwestern flavors all in one pan!

Ingredients

1 tube (16.3 ounces) refrigerated corn biscuits
3 cups frozen seasoning blend vegetables (about 14 ounces)

1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
8 large eggs
3/4 cup 2% milk
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 cup salsa
Fresh cilantro leaves
Additional salsa

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut biscuits into quarters; arrange evenly in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer with vegetables and shredded cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings; pour evenly over layers. Top with salsa.

-Bake, uncovered, until casserole is browned and middle is set, 35-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Top servings with fresh cilantro leaves and additional salsa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


